These are the 10 fastest-growing entry-level jobs

Burning questions of our time. On company involvement in intimate health benefits:. How about just plain PTO? No sick or vacation time, just time off to use as you please. That was my favorite benefit. Part of it could be rolled over if you didn’t use it. Up to a week paid out in cash if unused. No reason required for taking the time off, just request it and you’re done. And it would be nice if insurance was handled outside the company. HR doesn’t need to know your personal business.—Michele.

ECONOMY ・ 29 DAYS AGO