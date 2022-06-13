ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Colonial-era Fairfield home sells for $2.45M

By Phil Hall
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the few surviving pre-Revolutionary War homes in Fairfield has sold for $2.45 million. The 0.56-acre property at 349...

westfaironline.com

WestfairOnline

416-unit apartment complex changes hands with Japanese funding

A 416-unit apartment complex in Elmsford, The View on Nob Hill, has been purchased by New York City-based MC Real Estate Partners LLC (MCRE) and Tokyo Trust Capital (TTC), which is based in Tokyo. The selling price was believed to be more than $140 million. The seller was an Ares Management investment fund. Ares Management Corporation reported having $325 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022.
ELMSFORD, NY
NBC New York

Wegmans Plans to Raze Strip of Stores to Accommodate Traffic at Future Norwalk Location

Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

77 N Main St Unit 2

Brand New!!! 2nd Floor - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in great PreWar building in SoNo. Open Floor plan. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter tops. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Central A/C & Heat. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. Short Walk to SoNo R/R. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer eyes 94 apartments on Todd Road

SHELTON — Todd Road — where a retail building was approved last year — could soon be home to an apartment development too. J&L Enterprise, LLC, has filed a request with the Planning and Zoning Commission for a Planned Development District on lots listed as 60-74 Todd Road — some 2.5 acres with three parcels altogether. The plans call for a structure with 94 apartments and 150 parking spaces.
SHELTON, CT
6sqft

$4.5M modern treehouse in Westchester is surrounded by woods, ponds, and a pool

Situated on 12 acres in Bedford, New York this contemporary Westchester County estate at 270 Cantitoe Street is a unique forest retreat surrounded by nature and architecture inspired by it. Asking $4.5 million, the property is comprised of the main house, two guest houses, and a heated three-car garage. On the private grounds are a heated gunite pool and a spa/jacuzzi, and several ponds.
BEDFORD, NY
zip06.com

Aldi Grand Opening June 23 in Branford

Branford's new Aldi, located at 1151 West Main Street, will hold a Grand Opening celebration on June 23. (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound) The Aldi supermarket company has announced its newly-constructed Branford location will open for business on Thursday, June 23. The new store, located at 1151 West Main Street,...
WTNH

Landscaping businesses impacted by rising gas prices

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gas prices are hitting all kinds of businesses, but none harder than landscapers. From trucks to mowers to leaf blowers, one Hamden company is giving insight on how they are getting by with the sky-high prices. For TJB Landscaping, the day starts with fueling up all the different pieces of equipment […]
WestfairOnline

Hubbard Day School signs lease at BLT’s Harbor Point

Building and Land Technology (BLT) has announced to announce that Hubbard Day School, an approved Connecticut private special education school providing intensive therapy and support for children with autism and related neurological challenges, opened their new ADA facilities in Harbor Point’s waterside neighborhood in Stamford. Torey Walsh of Newmark...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Chain To Open Glastonbury Location

A popular restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads will soon open its third location in Connecticut. Chopt will officially open its first Hartford County location on Wednesday, June 15, representatives announced. The new restaurant is located at 2520 Main St. in Glastonbury. The company said it will celebrate a...
WestfairOnline

A Yonkers hotel shows its independent streak

The Royal Regency Hotel is a family-owned boutique hotel located at 165 Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers that has withstood the Covid-19 pandemic and maintains open doors for potential guests as summer approaches. The hotel opened in 1994, two years after the building was purchased from the estate sale of Tom Carvel, whose soft-serve ice cream company called Yonkers home. At one time, the building was Carvel’s corporate office and training center.
YONKERS, NY
WestfairOnline

Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show coming Friday to Bridgeport

The Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show will return for its fourth annual happening in Bridgeport from June 17-19. This year’s show will take place at Steelpointe Harbor, the new full-service marina at 10 East Main St. The show’s schedule includes an appearance by country music singer Ciara Rae, a new Regatta with America’s Cup sailboats in competition, art galleries featuring local artists and a showcase of local businesses. An online auction to benefit local charities will take place in conjunction with the event.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer seeks apartment plan on Old Bridgeport Avenue

SHELTON — A local developer is looking to revive plans to construct an apartment building off Old Bridgeport Avenue. Ben Perry, of S&G Shelton, received approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission last week to relocate a small portion of wetlands on property listed as 301 Old Bridgeport Ave., also known as 1 Sunwood Drive.
SHELTON, CT
franchising.com

Danbury Welcomes Metal Supermarkets, The Small Quantity Metal Provider

Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Danbury. June 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // DANBURY, Conn. - Infusing innovation into a legacy industry, Metal Supermarkets arrives in Danbury as a refreshing customer-oriented disruptive force in metal distribution. The supplier of small-quantity metals will open its newest location in...
DANBURY, CT
WestfairOnline

New Paltz doughnut shop unveils the ‘Recession Special’

A Hudson Valley doughnut shop is addressing the nation’s historically high inflation by offering a new treat at a lower than market rate price. Rabble Rise Doughnuts at 138 Main St. in New Paltz has unveiled its “Recession Special,” which enables customers to buy one of its handmade glazed brioche doughnuts for a dollar and small cup of hot coffee for another dollar. Rabble Rise used its social media pages to remind its customers of the generosity on display.
NEW PALTZ, NY
i95 ROCK

My Poutine-Lust Was Fully Satisfied in Canton Recently

Have you ever had Poutine? You might have had a version of the dish, some variations are commonly known as 'Disco Fries' in diners and restaurants around Connecticut. It's basically French fries and cheese curds, slathered in brown gravy, and I'm always on the hunt for it at street fairs, and especially restaurants. Well, I found it in a cool, locally-owned restaurant over the weekend, and I'm so happy.
CANTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Developer seeks 152-apartment plan for River Road in Shelton

SHELTON — Plans have been filed for construction of a 152-apartment development on River Road. Developers, listed on the application as KWIZZ, LLC, of Oxford, are seeking a Planned Development District, or PDD, for the nearly 10-acre site listed as 435 River Road. The lot is zoned commercial and was approved for a PDD in the past, but the owners are seeking a new one.
