ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average price of gas hits $5.00 nationwide for first-time ever

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0rM3_0g92W60b00

For the first time ever, a gallon of regular gas costs $5.00 on average nationwide.

On Monday morning, North Carolina sits at just under that mark at $4.67, according to AAA.

Experts say several factors are at work including higher oil prices driven by the war in Ukraine. Higher demand for gas and lower refining capacity in the U.S.

Nationally, the average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Louisiana State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Ukraine#Gas Prices
AOL Corp

Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

Brace yourselves for more pain at the pump this summer. Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, according to AAA data, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska. California's gasoline prices continue to be significantly higher than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nationalinterest.org

Fear Realized: $8 a Gallon Gas at One California Station

It appears that for many American drivers, their worst nightmare has become a reality—forking over $8 for a gallon of gas. Per Fox Business, that’s exactly what is occurring at one gas station in Los Angeles, California. KTTV in Los Angeles reported that a Chevron station in downtown Los Angeles is charging customers more than $8 a gallon for regular gas causing many locals, unsurprisingly, to complain about the sky-high prices and price gouging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

California gas station manager fired after 69-cent-per-gallon mishap

A gas station manager from Rancho Cordova, California, was fired after misplacing a decimal point in the pricing for premium gas and only charging customers 69 cents per gallon. John Szczecina, the gas station manager, says he meant to price the premium gas for $6.99 on Thursday, but while setting...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WESH

Florida gas prices hit yet another record high Tuesday

Gas prices in Florida have risen again overnight, marking a new record high Tuesday. The average cost for a gallon in our state is now $4.50, according to AAA. We've been hitting new highs at gas pumps since last week. But our state is not alone. The national average for...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Gas prices hit record highs every day this month

(The Center Square) – Gas prices continued to rise, hitting yet another record high Thursday. Gas prices have hit record highs for 11 consecutive days including every day this month. According to AAA, the national average gas price is $4.97, up from the $4.72 record set just a week...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Colorado sees 11-cent increase in average gas price over the last week

(The Center Square) – The average gas price in Colorado has increased by 11 cents per gallon over the last week, according to the latest figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA). Colorado tied with Wisconsin for the largest weekly increase in the country, just ahead of states such...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Gas prices so high it's 'cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere,' senator says

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) joked on Tuesday that because of gas prices, it would be cheaper in his state "to buy cocaine and just run everywhere" rather than drive. The Republican made the comment during an interview on Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime, in which Kennedy railed against the Biden administration's economic policies that he said are leading to high gas prices in his state.
thecentersquare.com

Gas prices hit new record highs to kick off week

(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit another new record to kick off the week Monday, continuing a steady stream of record-breaking days. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is at $4.87, the highest ever. That's more than a week of new records highs every day.
INDIANA STATE
Money

Gas Prices Are Over $4 in Every State for the First Time

Gas prices in the U.S. just reached two new unfortunate milestones: The average gallon of regular now costs over $4.50 nationally, and prices exceed $4 in every state in the country. Gas costs hit their latest record high on Tuesday, reaching an average of $4.52 per gallon around the country,...
TRAFFIC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy