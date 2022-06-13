ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'Top Chef' score Critics Choice Real Awards

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
June 13 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race and Top Chef shared the Best Competition Series title at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony Sunday night.

RuPaul's Drag Race also earned the honor for Best Ensemble in an Unscripted Series and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked scored the prize for Best Unstructured Series.

Top Chef won Best Culinary Show and its presenter Padma Lakshmi won for Best Host.

Robert Irvine was voted Best Male Star for Restaurant: Impossible and Selena Gomez earned the title Best Female Star of the Year for Selena + the Chef.

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls took home the prize for Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety, How to Win with John Wilson scored the trophy for Best Structured Series and Project Runway won for Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty.

Jeopardy! was chosen Best Game Show, Somebody Feed Phil won for Best Travel/Adventure Show, Shark Tank won for Best Business Show and Love is Blind won for Best Relationship Show.

