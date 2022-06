The Baltimore Orioles franchise has been in disarray in recent years and not just on the field. While the franchise has been among the worst in the league over the last six years, the drama behind the scenes has made the Orioles seem like a mess as well. The Angelos family, which owns the team, always seems to be involved in some kind of legal drama or issue related to their relationship with the Washington Nationals and MLB at-large.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO