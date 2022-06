BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With summer here in less than a week, it seems Mother Nature is taking the hint. Highs will be in the upper 80s today, so stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the air-conditioning. Storms are possible well west of the Baltimore area, but we will likely stay dry until the early hours of Thursday. Thursday is an Alert Day because of multiple batches of thunderstorms that will impact throughout the day. Any storm that does pop up has the potential to produce damaging winds and large hail. Highs for the day on Thursday will top out in the mid 80s. A couple more storms are possible on Friday before gorgeous weather takes hold for the weekend. We’ll have mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s. In other words, fabulous weather for AFRAM and Father’s Day!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO