Joey Votto is fairly new to the social media scene, but the Cincinnati Reds veteran already appreciates the hard work that goes into making a good TikTok video. A young fan who attended Monday night’s game between the Reds and Diamondbacks in Arizona held up a sign asking Votto if he would make a TikTok video with her. Votto spotted the sign and went over to chat with the girl. He seemingly discussed a game plan with her before they both did the “Griddy” dance together. Check it out:

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO