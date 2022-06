A Hudson Valley doughnut shop is addressing the nation’s historically high inflation by offering a new treat at a lower than market rate price. Rabble Rise Doughnuts at 138 Main St. in New Paltz has unveiled its “Recession Special,” which enables customers to buy one of its handmade glazed brioche doughnuts for a dollar and small cup of hot coffee for another dollar. Rabble Rise used its social media pages to remind its customers of the generosity on display.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO