Summer Fancy Food Show Returns in Person

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Crunchy, salty, and compulsively edible, potato chips are the ultimate treat for savory snackers. There's a reason that you can't eat just one (unless your Jennifer Aniston, who eats one single potato chip when she's stressed). The best thing about this popular snack? When it comes to the options and flavors available to you, sky's the limit. Whether you prefer more classic flavors like barbecue or salt and vinegar, or more out-of-the box creations like Lay's Baked Scallop with Butter & Garlic Potato Chips (yes, these exist), there's a potato chip out there for every palate.
Comments / 0