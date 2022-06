Haven't you been to the city's best rooftop bars yet? This article will highlight three of the best: Balcony Bar at Kimmel Center, Assembly, and Stratus Rooftop Lounge. In addition, check out these articles on other rooftop bars and restaurants in Philadelphia. These are the best places to drink cocktails in Philadelphia and enjoy the city from a new perspective. And don't forget to tip!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO