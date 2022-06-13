7 Easy-To-Bake Breakfast Bread Recipes That Are Packed With Protein and Gut-Friendly Fiber

If your love language is bread, keep reading. Whether you’re making a sandwich, dipping it into a little EVOO, or just eating it on its own, bread always has a way of making you feel juuust right. Now, combine two of the things we love most—breakfast and bread—and you’ve got, *drumroll please*, these seven glorious breakfast bread recipes from Well+Good’s Alt-Baking Bootcamp filled with tons of protein and fiber to keep you going throughout the day. From a tangy lemon chia loaf to spicy jalapeño cornbread muffins, there's a flavor here that fits into every palette.