Jorge Luis Santiago, Sr.

Jerry Lynn Conway, 73, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Born on August 25, 1948 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Norman W. Conway and Cathryn Cannon. He attended Wicomico High School and served his country in the United States...
Betty Laws, born January 7, 1944 in Snow Hill to the late William Bowen Smack, Jr. and Nellie Cathell Smack passed away on June 12, 2022 in Salisbury, Maryland. Betty graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1962. She worked as a dental assistant for 50 years in Snow Hill, Maryland for Dr. William Bunting Jr. and the late Allen Boyer. She was a member of the Whatcoat United Methodist Church.
Broadway Baptist Church's bell tower was struck by lightning during a round of afternoon storms on June 12th. Church in Onancock experienced the power of a lightning strike firsthand. Pastor Russell Fail was having lunch with a few members when they received a call that the church was on fire.
DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an early Wednesday morning home invasion robbery. At around 12:30 a.m., officers received a call from a 53-year-old man who said he heard glass break at the rear of his home on the unit block of McKee Road. Unable to get up quickly due to a medical condition, the man's wife checked on the noise and was confronted by two male suspects with handguns. The male victim gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled.
DOVER, Del.- Dover police have launched an investigation following an early Tuesday morning incident in which someone opened fire on a car occupied by two people. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway after a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man reported being shot at. The pair was traveling near the One Stop Shop on White Oak Road in a white Kia Optima when shots were fired from an unknown location by an unknown suspect. One round struck the occupied car in the rear passenger side window and exited through the front windshield. The victims then fled to the parking lot where they called and met police. No injuries were reported by either victim.
SALISBURY, Md.- A candlelight vigil to honor fallen Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Arthur W. Perdue (Shorebirds) Stadium on Hobbs Road in Salisbury. According to event organizers, the vigil "will be a time of healing and fellowship with a powerful...
SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police on Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old Seaford man on manslaughter and related charges in connection with a January crash that killed two children. Police said the crash happened Jan. 6 at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Brighton Drive in Seaford. Police said the ensuing investigation...
A thunderstorm packed a quite a punch in Salisbury on Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022. hers Construction Weather Camera at Salisbury University. Check out this time-lapse video of the rain moving in from our Spicer Brothers Construction Weather Camera at Salisbury University.
SALISBURY, Md.- A judge on Tuesday morning denied bond for a man charged with murder in connection with late Sunday night's deadly shooting of a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy in Pittsville. Twenty-year-old Austin J. Davidson, of Delmar, Md., appeared in Wicomico County District Court for a bail/bond review and was...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of the Environment has reclassified a portion of a waterway in Dorchester County to close it to shellfish harvesting. About 1,290 acres of waters in the Fishing Creek area of the Little Choptank River have been reclassified from conditionally approved for direct shellfish harvesting to restricted from shellfish harvesting. The closure is due to the potential risk to public health associated with the discharge of partially-treated wastewater from a nearby sewage disposal system that is failing.
SALISBURY, Md.- The funeral for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at noon at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, there will be a public viewing for two hours prior to the...
Day two of the trial of Kevin and Hunter Seefried is underway. Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter face violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds charges for their involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot.
ONANCOCK, Va.- Virginia State Police are investigating a Monday night crash in Accomack County that claimed the life of a teenage boy. Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., Joshua Antonio Vasquez, 17, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang northbound on Mount Nebo Road, north of Dingleys Mill Road in Onancock, at a high rate of speed, when he failed to negotiate the turn and ran off the roadway. The car then struck a tree and Vasquez died upon impact.
PITTSVILLE, Md. (WBOC/AP)- A Wicomico County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed late Sunday night while trying to arrest a fugitive in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard spotted the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, coming out of Talbot Apartments on Gumboro Road in Pittsville, the sheriff's office said. A foot chase ensued and Hilliard was shot trying to arrest the suspect, later identified as Austin J. Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Md.
WASHINGTON (AP/WBOC)- A federal judge on Wednesday convicted a Confederate flag-toting man and his son of charges that they stormed the U.S. Capitol together to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden delivered the verdict from the bench in Washington after...
MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a 27-year-old Greenwood man on DUI, weapon, and drug charges following a Tuesday evening traffic stop in Milford. Police said that at around 8 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of southbound Bay Road, south of Milford Neck Road, observed a green and black Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper began following the motorcycle and reportedly observed additional moving violations as it entered the town of Milford.
