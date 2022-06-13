ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gardening with Gutner | Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

purewow.com

The 20 Best Full-Sun Perennials for Your Garden

Your sunny garden needs both annuals and perennials to attract pollinators and provide season-long color to your yard. While annuals bloom for one season from the time you plant them until frost, perennials bloom for a shorter period of weeks to months. But they return year after year, making them a smart investment in your garden for the long haul.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

The 6 Best Flowers to Line Your Border Garden

Planting flower borders can be a challenge, especially when you have to determine which varieties work best in this area of your garden. With so many options to choose from, you might start to wonder if having a border garden is necessary altogether, or whether you should simply fill in the space with plants and shrubs you already have. There are several benefits to filling this space strategically, though, starting with color and scale, says Pamm Cooper, an extension educator at the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. They structure the space, "especially if they are the foreground for a fence, stone wall, or building in the background—or a softener for a hardscape such as a driveway or sidewalk," she says.
GARDENING
BHG

The Best Herbs to Plant Together in Containers and Garden Beds

Growing herbs is a simple way to add beauty to your garden, enhance the flavor of food, bring fragrance to your home, and even improve your well-being. Even if you're a beginner gardener, growing these aromatic plants is very doable. Most herbs grow as easily in containers as they do in the ground. You can even grow many types of herbs in one container. Once you know what herbs grow best together and the conditions needed to grow them, you'll be on your way to creating an herb garden that will bring beauty to your yard and exciting flavors to your meals.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening
thepioneerwoman.com

15 Best Deer-Resistant Plants That Will Help Protect Your Garden

You love digging around in your garden, planting flowers, shrubs, and trees to beautify your landscape. What's not so nice to discover your favorite plants have been gnawed on by the neighborhood deer!. Sure, they have to eat, too, but does it have to be your yard? Although you can...
ANIMALS
BobVila

28 Flower Bed Ideas Perfect for Big or Small Yards

Flower beds can completely transform an outdoor space when used correctly. Putting careful thought into how your flower beds will be organized and arranged in addition to what you want to plant in them can make a huge impact on your landscape and curb appeal. Whether you have an expansive yard or a few square feet of space, these flower bed ideas can help you make the most of your garden to wow visitors.
GARDENING
BHG

How to Care for a Calla Lily to Enjoy Its Elegant Blooms Year After Year

Calla lilies are simple yet stunning flowers. They're traditionally used in wedding bouquets, Easter arrangements, and at funeral services, where they symbolize purity, resurrection, and rebirth. These tender perennials with chalice-shaped flowers can be planted in beds, borders, and containers, where they'll grow about one to three feet tall. They also make elegant houseplants. Calla lilies come in white, as well as shades of pink, yellow, orange, rose, maroon, and even nearly black. Some also have pretty white speckles on their green leaves, making these plants attractive even when not in bloom. Here's how to grow and care for calla lilies, both out in the garden and indoors.
GARDENING
purewow.com

How to Grow Lavender in Your Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. If you’re not able to jet off to Provence this summer to tour the lavender fields, why not grow your...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

The Best Raised Garden Beds for Your Backyard

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Raised garden beds offer a dedicated area to grow your plants and can provide better drainage, self-watering features, storage for tools, and protection from pests. Depending on the height, some can eliminate the need to bend or kneel to work in the garden.
GARDENING
IGN

The Garden Path

A slice-of-life sim about the joy of gardening, and the small pleasures that follow. Fish, garden, trade, or hang out with the friends you meet.
GARDENING
BHG

This Easy-to-Use Railing Planter Helps Me Honor My Grandpa's Love for Gardening

My Poppy loved indoor plants and orchids as much as he loved curating his many outdoor gardens. My favorite spot was always his deck, where he had flower boxes overflowing with annuals every summer. One year, I decided we should start a new tradition together—so I became his co-deck gardener. We would visit his local gardening center around Memorial Day to carefully choose our flowers, and we always kept his deck's sun-to-shade ratio in mind. Throughout the season, we would track the progress of our flowers together, excited for everything to reach peak bloom.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

The Best Tomato Cages for Your Garden

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Tomato cages keep vining fruit off the ground and encourage plants to grow upward and thrive. When researching the best tomato cages, we...
HOME & GARDEN

