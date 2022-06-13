Gardening with Gutner | Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Calla lilies are simple yet stunning flowers. They're traditionally used in wedding bouquets, Easter arrangements, and at funeral services, where they symbolize purity, resurrection, and rebirth. These tender perennials with chalice-shaped flowers can be planted in beds, borders, and containers, where they'll grow about one to three feet tall. They also make elegant houseplants. Calla lilies come in white, as well as shades of pink, yellow, orange, rose, maroon, and even nearly black. Some also have pretty white speckles on their green leaves, making these plants attractive even when not in bloom. Here's how to grow and care for calla lilies, both out in the garden and indoors.
