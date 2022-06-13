ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

Lansdale Police Investigating West Fifth Street Shooting

 2 days ago
LANSDALE, PA — Lansdale Borough Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of West Fifth Street and are seeking assistance from the public to identify the individuals in released photos. Authorities state that on Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately...

MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Investigating North 11th Street Burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives say they are investigating a burglary at an apartment building located on the 1xx block of N. 11th St. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 11:11 pm, an unknown black male entered the apartment building, opened the victim’s unlocked apartment door, and took her wallet from her purse. The suspect then left the area in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested in Connection With Wilmington’s June 4 Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a June 4 shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 4 at approximately 8:49 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of A Street. Responding officers located a 43-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Charge Woman With Concealed BB Gun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on weapon charges. Authorities state that on June 9 at approximately 12:28 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Wright Street for a call of a woman with a gun. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Ilani Jaime. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a BB gun. Jaime was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
City
Lansdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lansdale, PA
Crime & Safety
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Philly Police Hurt In Grant Ave Crash

Two Philadelphia Police Officers are recovering after being involved in an accident yesterday, June 14, 2022 . According to police, the officers were traveling on Grant Avenue, when they were stopped at a red light at Blue Grass Road, when a pick up truck slammed into the rear of the police car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Germantown Man Critically Injured During Shootout With Would-Be Robbers While Leaving For Work, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a Germantown man who was leaving home to head to work ended up in a shootout with a group of men trying to rob him. Now police are looking for the suspects. Initially, police said the victim was a corrections officer but now they say he is a forensic security consultant. The victim and suspect ended up getting into a shootout right in front of the victim’s home. One of the stray bullets struck a Nissan SUV in the windshield and driver’s side window. Philadelphia police swarmed this Germantown neighborhood after an attempted carjacking led to a shootout....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Violent Crime#Lansdale Police#Grandview Hospital
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Attempted Knifepoint Carjacking

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in released video clips. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 4:00 PM, the victim, a 44-year-old male, was in the 1000 block of Spring Garden St when two unknown black males attempted to take the complainants’ vehicle at the point of a knife. After the victim resisted the suspects fled and were last seen north on Broad St. Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Arrest Delivery Driver Accused Of Shooting Teen Chick-Fil-A Employee Over Missing Milkshake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg. It was all over a milkshake. Chopper 3 was up over the Chick-fil-A location on Adams Avenue, where investigators say one of the more senseless shootings in recent memory happened Monday night. Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation Outside of a Motel

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a New Castle County motel Monday night. On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the Best Night Inn located at 1200 West Avenue, New Castle, DE. Investigation revealed a dark colored sedan drove through the parking lot and multiple gunshots were fired from the front passenger side of the vehicle. A 14-year-old juvenile male was struck one time in the lower extremities. The sedan then fled southbound on West Avenue. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In Collegeville, Police Say

A man was hurt after accidentally shooting himself in Collegeville Sunday, June 12, authorities said. Officers responding to the shooting report on Shelly Drive and Ruby Drive found a man with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper thigh, Collegeville Borough police said. The man was conscious and had...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Prototype Military Bicycle Worth $100,000 Stolen in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say that a 1996 military prototype bicycle worth 100,000 was stolen on Saturday. Authorities state that on June 11, 2022, at 7:01 am, an unknown black male gained entry to Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle located at 611 N 2nd Street by breaking the back door’s glass window and then opening the door. Once inside, the suspect took the 1996 military prototype bicycle and then fled the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Pennysvania State Police Investigating Night Prowler in Chester County

CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a reported case of Prowling at Night. Authorities state that the incident occurred on May 28, 2022, at 3:30 AM, on Milton Drive in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The 53-year-old male victim reported that an unknown White male attempted entry into his residence through the secured front door. The perpetrator was unsuccessful in gaining entry.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Looking for Information on Stabbing at Lancaster County Swimming Hole

DRUMORE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Lancaster Station say they are investigating an assault and stabbing that occurred on May 3, 2021. Authorities state that the victims, two white males and one white female who witnessed the assault, were returning to their vehicles from swimming at the swimming hole that leads to an area where you can jump from the cliffs into the Susquehanna River at Benton Hollow Rd, Drumore Township, Lancaster County. As the victims approached a small footbridge approximately 500′ from their vehicle, two white females and two black males approached from the rear and attempted to forcibly remove one of the male victim’s back-pack from his person. As the victim attempted to fight back, one of the black males stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice with a knife causing serious injury. The other suspect struck the other victim in the head with a large rock. The suspects subsequently retreated to their vehicle and fled in a vehicle described as a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot with possible Maryland registration.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Series Of Thefts At Peddler's Village

Police in Bucks County have arrested a 67-year-old man accused of being involved in a series of thefts at Peddler's Village. Francis E. Templin, of Shartlesville (Berks County), was arrested on Saturday, June 4, and charged with felony retail theft after cops executed a search warrant on his car in a parking lot at the shopping center, Buckingham Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
