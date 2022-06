The Delaware State Police is providing a Scam Alert Advisory. This is a general alert that applies to the entire State of Delaware. The Delaware State Police has been investigating multiple incidents in which victims receive phone calls from subjects posing as troopers and are advised they are wanted and/or owe bail money. These subjects are utilizing spoofed, Delaware State Police-issued phone numbers. Many of the victims of these scams have been individuals listed on the Delaware sex offender registry.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO