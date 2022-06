Love is in the air not just for Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43, but for Kendall Jenner, 26, and boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25! The supermodel and NBA player were photographed walking hand-in-hand to dinner in Portofino, Italy with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on May 20 ahead of Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding. Kendall stunned in a black strapless dress with a silk corset-like bodice and sheer skirt. She paired the dress with black high-heeled sandals and a black choker necklace with a large red cross hanging from it. Meanwhile, Devin also wore an all-black ensemble consisting of black dress shoes and pants, a black tee, and a black lightweight zip-up jacket. He completed his look with a short silver chain necklace.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO