ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Astra rocket fails to deliver 2 small satellites after launch, NASA says

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlL1m_0g92SU0O00

June 13 (UPI) -- NASA said a rocket carrying two small weather satellites failed Sunday, preventing the inauguration of a technology that would have helped better forecast hurricanes.

The rocket by California-based Astra lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but the rocket's second stage malfunctioned before reaching orbit and lost the shoebox-sized technology.

"After a nominal first stage flight, the upper stage of the rocket shut down early and failed to deliver the TROPICS CubeSats to orbit," NASA said in a statement.

The space agency added: "NASA's Launch Services Program, which managed the launch service for the mission, continues to work with emerging launch providers to deliver low-cost science missions into orbit through contracts that align with commercial practices, using less NASA oversight to achieve lower launch costs."

Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said that while Sunday's launch failed, it will provide valuable lessons for future missions.

"Even though we are disappointed right now, we know there is value in taking risks in our overall NASA science portfolio because innovation is required for us to lead," Zurbuchen said on Twitter.

"I am confident that in the future we will succeed in using this valuable launch capability to explore the unknown and give others the same opportunity to inspire the world through discovery," Zurbuchen said.

The goal of the TROPICS mission is to monitor tropical storm development in near real time by flying over hurricanes and other major systems every 45 to 50 minutes to measure temperature, precipitation, water vapor and cloud ice data.

"Measuring hurricanes from space is really hard to do because they're very dynamic, they're changing on the timescales of minutes, you need to spatially resolve all the features of the storm, the eyes, the rain bands," said William Blackwell, principal investigator of the TROPICS mission at MIT, according to CBS News.

Comments / 4

Pablo Curley
2d ago

So long Biden and Harris and Nancy Peosi and Obama and Jill Biden and Hunter Biden and all the Democrat's Corruptions. Bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye

Reply
3
Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

If This Photo Of Saturn Was Actually Taken By Hubble, We Would All Soon Be Dead

Every now and then, an incredible space picture with a little bit of misinformation attached to it goes viral. Today's turn is a photo that supposedly shows Saturn, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The only small problem is that if this photo was what the caption says it is, all life on Earth would likely be wiped out before you could say "well isn't that pretty".
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Astra#Space Station#Launch Services Program
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
378K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy