17-year-old, 11-year-old in serious condition after crash in Barry County

VAN WERT — A two-vehicle crash Monday night on U.S. Route 127 in Van Wert County is under investigation by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Avery Delaney, 62, of Schoolcraft, Michigan was driving a 2022 Peterbilt southbound on U.S. Route 127 when he attempted to overtake James Cave, 60, of Spencerville near the intersection of state Route 81. Delaney’s vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai, was struck when Cave attempted to turn east on state Route 81. Delaney’s vehicle overturned onto its side, coming to rest in the roadway, and Cave’s vehicle came to a rest on the west side of U.S. Route 127.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO