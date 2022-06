MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a shooting that left four people dead, including three children, has been charged, Mecosta County police announced Wednesday. The 51-year-old suspect, Charles Gillard, was charged with four counts of homicide open murder, five counts of felony firearm, three counts of first degree child abuse, two counts of first degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child and one count of discharge of a firearm in a building causing death.

