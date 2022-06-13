ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Washtenaw United: Juneteenth and Ypsi's Black Lives Matter Boulevard

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEMU has partnered with the United Way of Washtenaw County to explore the people, organizations, and institutions creating opportunity and equity in our area. And, as part of this ongoing series, you’ll also hear from the people benefiting and growing from the investments being made in the areas of our community...

Eddie Forrest
2d ago

i don't know why we named a street after a racist fraud organization that just sows division

The Detroit Free Press

Statewide rent aid program will stop taking new applications June 30. What to know.

A statewide program to help families catch up on rent payments and avoid eviction will stop taking new applications after the end of the month.  City officials encouraged Detroiters to apply for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program — also known as CERA — before a June 30 deadline and broadly outlined resources available for residents after the...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit to host a Juneteenth event on Sunday

The City of Detroit is hosting a Juneteenth Freedom Fest Sunday at Eastern Market. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last African American slaves were freed in the United States. The festivities will include poetry readings, food and a shopping area called Black Bottom Row where people will be...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
MICHIGAN STATE
Echo online

A look into Washtenaw County’s August primary elections

Primary elections for Michigan will start Aug. 2 and Washtenaw County may be getting new commissioners for all of its 9 districts. Michigan recently announced that 19 candidates of the Primary election have been booted off due to fraud or petition errors. Issac Leon London who was running for District 54 for Ypsilanti was the only one disqualified from the Washtenaw ballot. Others candidates including Ken Schwartz and Morgan Foreman have withdrawn from the ballot.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor developer giving away 200 trees at groundbreaking event

ANN ARBOR, MI — The development team behind a solar-powered neighborhood coming to Ann Arbor is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony and inviting the community. Site work has begun for the Veridian development next to County Farm Park off Platt Road, said Thrive Collaborative’s Matt Grocoff, and now a ceremonial groundbreaking event is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ecurrent.com

Remembering Ypsilanti’s African American Civil War Veterans

In 1861 a grateful President Lincoln exclaimed “Thank God for Michigan” as a regiment composed of brave soldiers from Michigan left for Washington D.C. This regiment was the first from the Midwest to reach and defend the nation’s capital during the Civil War. And then on January...
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit City Officials Urge Renters To Apply For COVID Relief Aid Before June 30 Deadline

(CBS DETROIT) — City leaders are urging renters to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA). before the June 30 deadline. Duggan will also join city partners at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to outline ways the city is helping renters who are facing eviction. According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the CERA program will stop taking applications at 9 p.m. on June 30. Applications that are submitted on June 30 will still be processed after that date. For more information on the program and to apply, visit michigan.gov/mshda/rental/cera. Who is eligible? CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions: Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on rent. As of Wednesday, MSHDA received more than 267,000 applications across the state. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Townie Street Party canceled ... again

ANN ARBOR – While some summer events have returned to Tree Town, the Townie Street Party isn’t one of them. The downtown Ann Arbor event has been canceled again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to its website. Traditionally held as a way to kick off the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Jocelyn Benson on the Secretary of State opening its new Detroit office

The Secretary of State has opened a new branch office in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood. Officials announced the new 580 E. Warren Ave. location two weeks ago, saying the branch will provide in-person services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays — except Wednesdays, when the hours change to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
