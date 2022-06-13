ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightyear banned in multiple countries because of same-sex kiss

By Emily Garbutt
 2 days ago

Lightyear is the latest Disney movie to be banned in multiple countries, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The movie will be banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, reportedly because of a scene that features a same-sex kiss between Buzz's commanding officer Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her female partner.

The scene was originally cut from the movie, but it was reinstated after controversy surrounding a statement from Pixar employees that said Disney had been censoring "overtly gay affection".

Lightyear is an origin story for the fictional spaceman that the action figure we know and love is based on, with Chris Evans voicing the character this time around. Buzz finds himself marooned on a planet 4.2 million lightyears away from Earth, and things are further complicated by the arrival of Emperor Zurg (James Brolin). The voice cast also includes Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, and a voice cameo from astronaut Tim Peake.

This isn't the first Disney movie to be banned in recent months, either – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was banned in Saudi Arabia and Egypt because of a scene involving America Chavez's (Xochitl Gomez) mother, and Eternals was also banned in multiple countries due to Brian Tyree Henry's character Phastos being the first gay superhero in the MCU and the movie depicting his partner and their child.

Lightyear arrives on the big screen on June 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming movies to get excited about, in 2022 and beyond.

