Computers

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs reportedly delayed

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • NVIDIA has pushed back the launch date of its RTX 40-Series GPUs, according to a recent report.
  • The RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 have all reportedly been pushed back a month to September, October, and November 2022, respectively.
  • NVIDIA also delayed the launch of its GTX 1630 graphics card, according to the same report.

NVIDIA has reportedly delayed the launch of its RTX 40-Series graphics cards to later this year. VideoCardz confirmed the news with multiple sources and outlined the new dates for the GPUs. The RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 will all launch one month later than previously scheduled, pushing them to September, October, and November 2022, respectively. The outlet noted that these dates may change again.

The RTX 40-Series GPUs will likely be among the best graphics cards . They're built with NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture and utilize TSMC's N4 process.

Below are the previous and updated launch dates, according to VideoCardz.

Hardware Previous Launch Date Updated Launch Date (On-Shelf)
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 June 15, 2022 TBD
NVIDIA RTX 4090 August 2022 September 2022
NVIDIA RTX 4080 September 2022 October 2022
NVIDIA RTX 4070 October 2022 November 2022

Additionally, NVIDIA has reportedly delayed the launch of its GTX 1630 graphics card. Originally set to launch next week, the release date of the card is now "to be determined," according to VideoCardz. The outlet noted that board partners have already made GTX 1630 cards that are currently being validated. It's also said that the packaging design for the GPU has been finalized and approved.

