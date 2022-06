A $6.43 million resurfacing project will start soon on K-4 and part of U.S. 281 in Barton County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay on K-4 from the Rush/Barton county line on the west to the Rice County line on the east. The project will also involve a section of U.S. 281 that connects with K-4 in the middle of the county around Hoisington.

