Georgia State

‘May be a good idea to start setting money aside for gas’ analyst says as record prices continue

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are red hot and creeping up week-by-week.

Motorists in Georgia are paying an average of $4.48 per gallon for regular gas.

The state average is 21 cents more than it was last week, 54 cents more than last month, and $1.57 more than this time last year.

It’s costing motorists a whopping $67.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank with unleaded gas. This is costing drivers almost $24 more than it did last year.

“Demand for gasoline continues to grow and crude oil supply remains tight. This is an indication that consumers may continue to face higher prices at the pump for the remainder of the summer,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

“It may be a good idea for Georgians to start setting aside some money now for upcoming road travel.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded has jumped by 17 cents to $5.01. It’s the first time ever that nationwide gas prices have hit $5.

AAA said the demand for gas has grown from 8.98 million barrels a day to 9.2 million barrels a day. Numerous factors play a role in increased prices at the pump, such as decreased supply.

Here are a few ways to save on gas:

  • Shop around for gas
  • Download and check gas-saving apps
  • Consider paying in cash vs. credit card
  • Enroll in fuel-saving programs

How to maximize fuel efficiency:

  • Properly maintain your vehicle
  • Combine errands to limit drive time
  • Slow down. Fuel economy declines significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph
  • Drive cautiously and avoid aggressive driving

