NEW YORK - Funeral services have been announced for an NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, who was stabbed to death inside her Bronx home while she was off-duty. A viewing service will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway in the Inwood section of Manhattan, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO