Police: Puppy thrown from vehicle on Kansas highway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who barricaded himself inside a south Topeka home Tuesday morning appears to have taken his own life. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says they arrived to 205 SW Heights Rd. around 8 a.m. to talk with the man in question about a felony theft case. When deputies knocked on the door, they observed the man through a window. The man also had a felony warrant for aggravated battery-driving under the influence. Officials say the 54-year-old man was seen with a gun in hand, and stolen property was observed inside.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO