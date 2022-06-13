ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriam, KS

Police: Puppy thrown from vehicle on Kansas highway

 2 days ago
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty. Just after 6a.m. Sunday, police officers responded...

Police: Puppy dies after being thrown from vehicle in northeast Kansas

MERRIAM, Kan. (KSNW) – The Merriam Police Department is investigating a case of animal cruelty. On Sunday, the department said callers observed a puppy with a bag over its head being thrown from a vehicle. It happened on southbound I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway around 6:15 a.m. Officers located the puppy dead and recovered it. […]
MERRIAM, KS
