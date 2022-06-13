Stand up, Boise, to fight against Alzheimer’s at paddleboarding event on ‘longest day’

Who’s ready to join others for a day out on the water, while also supporting a worthy cause?

Well, then get on board — a paddleboard, that is — for this year’s Paddle 2 Battle Alzheimer’s.

The paddleboarding fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. June 21 at Idaho River Sports , 601 N. Whitewater Park Blvd., Boise. The event on Quinn’s Pond supports research and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

Get pledges from friends and family for every lap from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. When you hit $50 in pledges, you “qualify for an exclusive Paddle 2 Battle Alzheimer’s T-shirt and a free SUP or kayak rental package from Idaho River Sports,” and “all participants will get a free pond rental gift certificate,” according to the event’s website .

June 21 is the summer solstice, the day the sun travels the longest path through the sky — or “the longest day,” and the first day of summer. It is on this day with the longest period of light that the Alzheimer’s Association encourages everyone to “come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s,” according to its website .

For more information or to donate, go to alz.org/get-involved-now/fundraising_events and click on “The Longest Day.”