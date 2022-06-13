ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Auctioned Charlevoix Mansion Becomes One of Most Expensive Ever Sold in State

By Lisa Marie
The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The bids were cast and with a selling price of $9.845 million the massive lakeside mansion on Raspberry Lane had a new owner. That price, according to Interluxe who handled the auction of the property, makes the sale the 5th highest resale price ever for a residential property in...

thegame730am.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrif.com

Michigan Rooftop Bar Named One of the Best in the U.S.

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Among the Best for First-Time Homebuyers

Home prices have been skyrocketing across America the past few years, making many hopeful first-time homebuyers have to wait. Now, interest rates are going up, which will make it more difficult to get a loan for a mortgage, but the good news is that it should slow the market down a bit.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

25 Best Michigan Beaches

If you love beaches, then Michigan is the perfect state for you. Not only do we have the Great Lakes, but Michigan also has countless inland lakes, all with pristine sandy beaches. That’s one great thing about Michigan. You don’t have to travel too far to enjoy a great vacation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Has The World’s Largest Artificial Ski Jump

You will not believe how high this Michigan ski jump is. It looks terrifying. Ironwood, near the northwestern corner of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is the home of the largest artificial ski jump in the world. At one time, the Copper Peak ski jump was the largest active ski jump in the Western hemisphere. So, just how large is this towering structure of winter sports? It towers nearly 1,800 feet above sea level according to the official Copper Peak website,
IRONWOOD, MI
Field & Stream

Michigan Deer License Sales See a Post-Pandemic Drop

The nationwide increase in hunting-license sales during the pandemic has been widely reported, and both the R3 community and state agencies have been hoping that the surge might lead to permanent increases in hunter numbers. The latest sales data from Michigan, however, is not exactly encouraging. Though it’s not all bad news either.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Housing List
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

12 Unique Things to See in Michigan’s U.P. That Aren’t Waterfalls

There's more the Michigan's Upper Peninsula than just waterfalls and lighthouses. When most people think of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, they think of beautiful forests, waterfalls, lighthouses, and just natural beauty. As they should. However, there is so much more to see and do on a vacation there with family in friends. Check out the list below of new things you can try that you may not know about.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Cheers: Gov. Whitmer Signs Law To Allow Michigan To Have Swim Up Bars For The First Time

Michigan's tourism industry is one of it's biggest money-makers as a state, and it just received a massive win this week. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 5983 and 5984 on Tuesday, which will allow swim-up bars in Michigan for the first time. The legislation has been moving its way through Michigan's lawmakers hands since early 2022, and with venues like The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth loudly championing how much of a positive impact it would make on the state's tourism revenue.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Looking Back at Glen Haven, Michigan: 1900s-1960s

The sleepy town of Glen Haven sits in Leelanau County near Sleeping Bear Dunes. In fact, the village was founded in 1857 under the name 'Sleeping Bearville". The hotel - Sleeping Bear House – was built that same year, followed by a steamer dock in 1859, then a blacksmith, cannery, coast guard station, lighthouse, saw mill, and store just some of nearly a dozen businesses. A post office was finally implemented in October 1869, closed in May 1879, re-opened in June 1879, and shut down for good in 1936.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

5 Reasons Why Michigan Is One Of The Most Fun States In America

Is Michigan one of the MOST FUN states in America?. According to a new survey by wallet hub, the answer is a NO. WHERE DID MICHIGAN RANK AMONG FUN STATES IN AMERICA?. I was surprised to see that the Mitten state fell behind Illinois at #5, Ohio at #17, and Wisconsin at #18. Michigan finally appeared over halfway down the list at #26 in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy