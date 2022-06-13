ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Man Builds Guitars out of Reclaimed Wood from Old Detroit Buildings

By Meatball
 2 days ago
Imagine, for a second, if the city of Detroit could sing... if the buildings could create their own sounds, sing their own tunes... what would it sound like?. The cool thing is, you don't have to wonder. The old buildings of Detroit are singing, and doing it beautifully through the work...

