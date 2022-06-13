ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms

By Stephen Nellis
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NS70_0g92PlAU00

June 13 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based startup Rune Labs on Monday said it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to use the Apple Watch to monitor tremors and other common symptoms in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

The Rune Labs software uses motion sensors built into the Apple Watch, which can already be used to detect when a person falls. Rune Labs Chief Executive Brian Pepin said in an interview that Apple Watch data will be combined with data from other sources, including a Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) implant that can measure brain signals.

Rune Labs' goal is for doctors to use the combined data to decide whether and how to fine-tune the patients' treatment. At present, Pepin said, most doctors have to gather data on a patient's movements by observing them during a short clinical visit, which is not ideal because Parkinson's symptoms can vary widely over time.

Using the Apple Watch, Rune Labs' StrivePD software platform will provide doctors a continuous stream of observations over long stretches, Pepin said.

"When you think about the process of getting someone to their optimal therapy or combination of drugs or devices, or even whether or not a patient might be a good fit for a certain clinical trial, it's a very hard decision to make when you only have a little context," Pepin said.

The Rune Labs FDA clearance is the first prominent use of software tools that Apple released for measuring movement disorders in 2018.

Last year, a group of scientists at Apple published a study in the journal Science Translational Medicine showing the device was effective at monitoring Parkinson's symptoms. After contacting Apple about the tools, Pepin said, "it took about eight minutes for the team lead to get back to me and say, 'Hey, perfect, let's explore this.'"

Apple has partnered with a range of other companies to use the Apple Watch as a health monitoring device, including a deal with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) to study whether it can be used to help lower stroke risk.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Diane Craft and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Parkinson's disease

Rather than just gather aggregated data to help researchers, a new app can gather personalized data to provide doctors with much more reliable data for individual treatment …. ResearchKit did in 24 hours what would normally take 50 medical centers a year – Stanford University. Stanford University said that...
HEALTH
CBS News

First drug to treat hair loss disorder alopecia OK'd by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a drug called baricitinib as the first for treating severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United States every year. Alopecia causes either temporary or permanent patchy hair loss that can affect any hair-bearing site of...
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial suggests Parkinson's drug is safe in humans

A large team of researchers from Denali Therapeutics, working with colleagues from multiple entities in the U.S. and one in Canada, has found that a LRRK2 inhibitor called DNL201 showed no ill effects to volunteers in a clinical trial. In their paper published in Science Translational Medicine, the group describes their clinical trial of the Parkinson's drug and what they learned during its run. Patrick Lewis, with Royal Veterinary College London has published a Focus piece in the same journal issue outlining the work being done by the team at Denali.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Medtronic Inc
WKRC

3 symptoms people report getting most with new omicron variant:

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The newest subvariants of omicron appear to be presenting with three early symptoms. These can be very misleading when it comes to what you need for diagnosis and proper treatment. They’re not all the same, but a few symptoms do stand out with these newer omicron...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

New Cancer Therapy Results In 100% Remission In All Patients, Surprising Scientists

A new cancer therapy that targets a "shield" that protects tumors from the immune system has surprised scientists by causing all trial participants to go into complete remission, representing what is claimed to be the first time such success has been found. The therapy prevented participants with advanced rectal cancer from needing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery to remove large parts of their colon, changing – and possibly saving – their lives.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis

By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It's caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
HEALTH
Fast Company

Pulse oximeters are racist, and that likely cost lives during COVID-19

When someone arrives at a hospital due to COVID-19 or just about any other issue, pulse oximeters are the go-to gadget to check how much oxygen is in their blood. Once it’s slipped on a patient’s finger and shining light through the skin, it quickly tells a clinician whether or not the person’s heart and lungs are supplying enough oxygen to meet the body’s needs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Just a Small Amount of Protein Supplement Helps Control Type 2 Diabetes

Drinking a small serving of whey protein before meals has been shown to help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugars. According to new research, which holds the potential for dietary management of type 2 diabetes, participants with the condition drank a pre-made shot before meals which contained a low dose of whey protein. They were monitored for a week as they went about normal daily life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy