The Danbury City Council is once again looking to crack down on ATV users riding on City streets and on other city property. The committee was created back in 2016. They met again last October and asked the City attorney to look at the current ordinance on the books. In 2003 Danbury regulated all-terrain vehicle use to preven damage to public parks and City-controlled property. In 2016, the state added dirt bikes and mini motorcycles to the statute.

DANBURY, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO