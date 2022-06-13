ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Two shows dominated the Tony awards and proved Broadway’s debt to British taxpayers

By Michael Billington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpJ1H_0g92PTEI00

“Brits Triumph on Broadway” is one of those newspaper headlines – like “Snow Causes Road and Rail Chaos” – that should be kept in permanent type. And, sure enough, the latest edition of the Tony awards has produced a slew of British winners including 10 top prizes shared between The Lehman Trilogy and Company. This confirms my thesis that Broadway, the most rampantly commercial theatre on earth, depends heavily on the British taxpayer – and before anyone points out that Company originated in the West End I would observe that its director, Marianne Elliott, and its designer, Bunny Christie, are both products of the subsidised sector.

What is striking this year is that both the big British winners offer an original take on quintessentially American themes. The Lehman Trilogy was originally a five-hour, large-cast Italian play by Stefano Massini. But it was Sam Mendes as director and Ben Power as adapter who had the bright idea of trimming the text and deploying just three actors for their triumphant 2018 National Theatre production. Mendes has said that “the play was developed over three years without the constraint of a schedule or even a plan … it was allowed time to find its form.” That reminds me of the gradual evolution of another National Theatre hit, War Horse, and is the kind of luxury only a subsidised theatre can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIHmf_0g92PTEI00
Simon Russell Beale accepts his award for best actor in a lead role for The Lehman Trilogy, at the Tony awards in New York, June 2022. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Mendes and Power’s emphasis was, quite rightly, on the changing nature of the American dream. When the original Lehman brothers arrive in what they term “that magical music box called America” in the 1840s, they subscribe to the belief that enterprise and hard work will be rewarded by success. By 2008, when their successors file for bankruptcy, the dream has declined into delusions of infinite riches based on financial services. But what I really loved about the National’s production was its celebration of the art of acting and, pleased as I am for Simon Russell Beale that he received the award for best actor, it seems a bit tough on his colleagues, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester, since the show is a classic example of thespian interdependence.

Like The Lehman Trilogy, Marianne Elliott’s version of Company offers a fresh perspective on an American theme. When I first heard that the protagonist of this landmark musical, with a score and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, was to be re-gendered, I was sceptical. In the end the transformation of Robert into bachelor girl Bobbie works perfectly and gains an extra dimension from the heroine’s awareness of the ever-ticking biological clock. As well as awards for best musical revival and for two featured performers, Patti LuPone and Matt Doyle, the show also won gongs for direction and design. Bunny Christie’s sliding rooms and shifts in scale constantly evoked Alice in Wonderland and this year’s Tonys had a touch of Lewis Carroll since, out of 34 eligible productions, 29 received nominations. That is clearly a world in which, as the Dodo said, “Everybody has won and all must have prizes”.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The stars are out! The 2022 Tony Awards red carpet was a celebration of style after a rocky few years for the Broadway community. Actors, singers and more lined up outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9, posing for photo-ops before heading into the awards show. Rather than costumes […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Carroll
Person
Adrian Lester
Person
Adam Godley
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
George Furth
Person
Simon Russell Beale
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Show#Tonys#Performing#Musical Theater#British#American#Italian
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
Popculture

Jennifer Hudson Makes History at 2022 Tony Awards by Becoming Latest EGOT Winner

Jennifer Hudson has had quite a prolific career. After losing American Idol in Season 3, she went on to star in her Oscar-winning role as Effie White in the 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls. From there, she released her self-titled debut album which she earned two Grammy awards for. She topped that off with an Emmy award for producing Baby Yaga, making her one award short of the coveted E.G.O.T. – which is the lingo that refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. All Hudson was missing was the Tony award, but on June 12, she made history as the latest entertainer to be part of the short list of E.G.O.T. recipients. Hudson is only the second Black woman in history to achieve such a feat.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

317K+
Followers
78K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy