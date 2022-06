Houston artist Tay Butler shares five things he loves and what inspires him to create. In the two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has shifted. Here in Houston, there is a burgeoning generation of artists working to make sense of our new reality and critique the structures of power that are inhibiting societal progress. For this issue, we asked Houston-based artist Tay Butler to share five things he loves and what inspires him to create. Butler’s work centers Black history employing a unique approach: this artist inspires us to think beyond ourselves.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO