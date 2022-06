One NFL team was ready to pay Sean Payton a lot of money to be their head coach. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Miami Dolphins were ready to offer the former New Orleans Saints coach a five-year contract worth $100 million to coach the team. And as mentioned by CBS Sports, the contract would have made it the second known $100 million coaching deal as Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) in 2018.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO