Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn was caught arguing with third base coach Joe McEwing in the dugout during his first start since returning from the injured list. The season has not gotten off to a great start for the Chicago White Sox. There are injuries to big stars like Tim Anderson, and some in the fanbase have gotten fed up with manager Tony La Russa. There was good news, as pitcher Lance Lynn made his return off the injured list after repairing a tendon in his right knee. June 13 was officially his first start of the 2022 season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO