Shouts for change ring out at March for our Lives rallies in North Carolina

By Sydney Heiberger
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shouts could be heard across the country Sunday during national ‘March for our Lives’ rallies that came on the same day lawmakers announced bipartisan gun safety legislation that includes mental health resources, scrutiny for gun buyers younger than 21 and allows states to implement red flag laws.

Two of those rallies happened in Uptown Charlotte and Salisbury. Hundreds denounced simple ‘thoughts and prayers’ and demanded change.

“We’ve had enough,” said Laura Bahmanya, a member of the group Moms Demand Action. “No more thoughts and prayers. We need action now.”

“I’m here to advocate for my future and my fellow classmates and to say that I don’t want to spend my time worrying about guns when I should be worried about planning my future,” 14-year-old Sophia Smith said.

The nationwide rallies were organized by students in the wake of more than 260 mass shootings so far this year ( according to GunViolenceArchive.org ), including ones that killed 21 students and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Some of the marchers were elementary and middle-school students.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to you until on the intercom they’re saying we’re going into lockdown,” 14-year-old Toni Louis said.

Hundreds showed up at Sunday’s rally at First Ward Park to make their voices heard. Among them was Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham, whose sister was killed in the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

“What is right is making sure the Second Amendment is not absolute,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you can have an AK-47, where you can kill over 21 folks in Texas. It doesn’t mean you can go to a grocery store and gun down 12 African Americans in Buffalo, or go into a church and kill my sister, Cynthia Graham Hurd, who was at bible study.”

In Salisbury, protesters in front of the Rowan County Government Center asked legislators for what they called ‘sensible gun legislation.’

“I keep always hearing, ‘I need an assault rifle for home protection or for hunting,’ retired teacher David Clark said. “And what I said in front of the crowd is that my grandfathers and my uncles were avid hunters. They never had to go into the field with an assault rifle to go after a duck or a deer.”

Several state politicians also attended the local rallies, including Rep. Alma Adams and Sen. Jeff Jackson.

“I am all for folks who want to make a better emphasis on mental health care and get more school psychologists, get more counselors,” Jackson said. “We’re all for that. That can’t be the entire conversation. At some point, you simply have to confront the fact that guns play an enormous role in school shootings.”

March For Our Lives began in 2018 after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Michael Sloope
2d ago

I don’t see anything about planned parenthood or abortions even full term being protested.secure the schools with more faculty carrying, and take down the gun free zone signs, and replace with faculty and staff carry. Enter at your on risk of being shot! More useless gun laws don’t work, and certainly taking legal guns will not work. Wake up people! It’s not rocket science!

2d ago

This is crazy! 🙄 These people don’t have a clue!

spectrumlocalnews.com

Interning triplets take on the N.C. legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. — Walking through the General Assembly this summer, you might do a double take, or a triple take. The Rocky Mount native triplets are all interning for Sen. Jim Burgin. They are law students at Georgetown University. They say they've done most things in their lives together.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This Is the Most Famous Food in North Carolina

Grab your forks, this is going to be a good one! North Carolina is famous for some of the best-tasting foods along the coast. From seafood to barbecue, to sweet potato pie, you will not miss out on some good eating here. Ever wondered what food is the best and most known in North Carolina? From shrimp and grits, which we enjoy every week to tasty desserts, there is only one meal that can stand out for the state as a whole.
RESTAURANTS
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Goodbye WFMY News 2 and the Triad!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday will be my last day at WFMY News 2. A lot has happened in the last three years here. I got married, bought my first home, lived in a pandemic and had a baby. You've been through each amazing and sometimes challenging milestone with me.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFAE

Fact check: How much hemp is farmed in North Carolina?

It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. But, today’s segment is a little bit different. It’s not really a fact check. It’s more an examination of how a state senator’s false statement on hemp production got widely reported. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry spoke to Paul Specht of WRAL.
AGRICULTURE
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Sophia Smith
nsjonline.com

HURST: In 2022, control of North Carolina rests on kitchen table issues

The upcoming 2022 midterms will determine whether Democrats in Washington can retain their majority in Congress or if Republicans have made an effective argument to voters to wrestle back control in D.C. That majority might be decided here in North Carolina, where Democratic candidate former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) are squaring off in one of the nation’s most-watched Senate races. Currently, polls show that Budd and Beasley are neck-and-neck, and many voters are still weighing which candidate to support in November.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace defeats Katie Arrington for GOP District 1 nomination

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — After a contentious campaign, Rep. Nancy Mace has defeated Katie Arrington in the Republican primary for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Arrington conceded the race to the freshman congresswoman, who will now face Democrat Annie Andrews in November. In February, Mace received an endorsement from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Students May Go Hungry As School Meal Prices Increase

Things are about to get a bit rough for students looking to purchase meals at school. Between new state laws and an increase in the cost of food and supplies, school districts are beginning to raise the cost of school meals. WRAL reports that government meal assistance programs are on...
EDUCATION
iheart.com

Heat Wave Hits NC, House Bill Prompts Protest, NC Senators: Yes on Gun Bill

Temperatures Increasing Through Mid-Week WIth Heat Indexes Into The 100s. (Winston-Salem, NC) -- Residents across the state are bracing for sweltering heat to start the week. Temps in the Winston-Salem area are expected to reach the mid-90s by this afternoon, with heat index values in the low 100s. Expect more of the same Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Forecasters are expecting heat advisories to be issued by mid-week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

Could Greensboro native Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson run for Congress?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The course for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s political future has drawn discussion about a new direction. Before becoming North Carolina lieutenant governor in 2020, the Republican from Greensboro rose to public prominence when his comments in 2018 about guns to the Greensboro City Council became a social media phenomenon. More recently […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Fight breaks out at North Carolina racetrack

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at the races on Saturday got a little intense when a fight broke out during the chain race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. A fan captured video of the scuffle that disrupted the final race of the night. Some cars got tangled up in Turn 1 and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Abby Joseph

2 Magnificent Inventions From North Carolina

North Carolina has had a long history of innovation that dates back to the early days of the American colonies, including the following two:. Lunsford Richardson was born in 1854 in North Carolina. He was a sickly child, and his parents tried a variety of home remedies to ease his symptoms. One of the most effective treatments was a poultice made from a mold, which grew on the bark of trees. This mold was ground into a powder and mixed with lard, which was then applied to the skin.
WBTW News13

