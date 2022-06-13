ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Softball Team opens Busy Week at Home against Shenandoah

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnsHP_0g92LjyW00

(Shenandoah) The Atlantic softball team opens the week at home with a doubleheader against Shenandoah. The Trojans are (10-6) on the season, and Shenandoah is (5-8).

Atlantic Head Coach Terry Hinzmann says it’s Saint Albert on Tuesday for a doubleheader, Wednesday is an off day, and Thursday, the Trojans host Denison-Schleswig, a team they defeated in their conference opener a couple of weeks ago.

Then on Friday, Atlantic heads to the Fort Dodge Tournament.

Atlantic opens up the Tourney against Williamsburg, a team, the Trojans, fell short to in the consolation bracket of the girl’s state softball tournament.

We will have the Atlantic vs. Denison-Schleswig softball game on 95.7 FM and audio streamed on westerniowatoday.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

CAM Cougar Wrestling is back

(Anita) As many as 20 wrestlers could be a part of the CAM boys wrestling team next year. The Cougars will operate on their own for the first time in over 15 years. Atlantic and CAM had a sharing agreement that spanned more than a decade, but the Atlantic School Board this spring elected to end that partnership. The combined enrollment between CAM and Atlantic would have moved the Trojans up from Class 2A to Class 3A. According to Cougar AD Joe Wollum, there’s more than enough interest for CAM to stand on their own. “We sent surveys out to our boys and when that information came back we thought it warranted us giving it a shot to have our own wrestling program. That’s what we are going to go ahead and do. We are still working out a lot of the details, but we are excited to start our own program. We had about 15-20 kids that were pretty committed to going out for wrestling if we have it on our own.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tuesday, June 14th-Area Softball Stats

The Tigers avenge their lone prior loss. Karly Millikan fanned nine batters in a two-hit shutout. Millikan also went 2/2 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Lydia Greiman had two hits. Joey Reynolds doubled and drove in three. Makenna Askeland added a hit. Nodaway Valley 4, Bedford...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

First Inning sets the Tone for St. Albert in Win over Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball

(Council Bluffs) St. Albert’s quick start leads to a 9-2 win over Atlantic in a high school baseball game at St. Albert on Tuesday night. The Falcons scored six runs on six hits in the bottom of the first inning. Ten batters appeared at the plate, with the first eight hitters reaching base. D.J.Weilage led the inning off with a double and scored on Owen Marshall’s RBI single. Cael Hobbs stroked an RBI single; Dan McGrath belted a two RBI single, and Weilage batted around and smacked a two RBI single to account for St. Albert’s six first-inning runs.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shenandoah, IA
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Atlantic, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Williamsburg, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon and Riverside split softball doubleheader

(Oakland) Audubon rolled to a 14-1 softball win in game one at Riverside Monday night while the Lady Dawgs fought back for a 6-5 win in game two. Kali Irlmeier tossed a three inning no-hitter in the opener. Audubon took advantage of eight walks in the first inning and jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Victoria Asmus drilled a two run single in the opening frame, Kylee Hartl added an RBI hit, and Addie Hocker also brought in a run on a bases loaded walk. The Wheelers sent fourteen batters to the plate in the first inning. They would add one run in the second and four more in the 3rd. Asmus and Jordan Mulford had hits in the 2nd inning and Asmus added another tally on her RBI total in the 3rd. Irlmeier’s outing included two walks and five strikeouts. For Audubon coach Eric Borkowski it’s career win #99.
AUDUBON, IA
WOWT

CWS 2022: Here’s what’s on the menu for this year’s College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for the College World Series on Wednesday talked about the highlights of this year’s event. This is the 11th season the College World Series will be played at Omaha’s downtown stadium but this is the first year games will be played under the stadium’s new name Charles Schwab Field.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Softball Team#Atlantic Head#Trojans#Denison Schleswig#The Fort Dodge Tournament
KETV.com

WATCH: Tracking Damage from overnight storms

Strong thunderstorms rumbled through Eastern Nebraska Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The storms brought high winds, heavy rain, and some hail to the area. The winds knocked down trees in some places, including Greenwood, Nebraska. The damage didn't just stay in Nebraska, though. Areas of Iowa, including Glenwood, saw...
GREENWOOD, NE
kjrh.com

National anthem singer's CWS performance canceled after 'Horns Down' gesture

OMAHA, Neb. — An experienced national anthem singer's performance at the College World Series this week is canceled after the singer signaled the infamous "Horns Down" gesture after a performance at the Women's College World Series. ESPN reported Tuesday that Dallas-Fort Worth teacher and Texas A&M alum Zach Collier...
OMAHA, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

College World Series 2022: Game times, TV info, announced for opening games

The NCAA finalized the schedule for the Men’s College World Series that begins Friday, June 17, in Omaha, Nebraska at Charles Schwab Field. Game 1 will be between future SEC foes. Texas A&M (42-18) will face off against Oklahoma (42-22) on Friday beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern time. It will be broadcast on ESPN and also streamed on the Watch ESPN app.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Heavy rains lead to flooding in Iowa

6 First Alert Traffic: Limited impact from road work during CWS. The College World Series is arriving just as we get into the heart of construction season. There are new selections to check out along with some traditional hold overs. 6 On Your Side: Parking lot threats worry umpire. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KETV.com

WATCH LIVE: Severe thunderstorms throughout eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — After another hot and muggy day, the Omaha area could see severe weather Tuesday night. Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-to-upper 90s in the afternoon before a cold front moves through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The first round of thunderstorms is projected to follow starting around 8 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

More Severe Weather In Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Severe thunderstorms move through the Omaha/Council Bluffs area from Southeast Nebraska into Southwest Iowa late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy tree damage reported in the area, and that means power outages. OPPD crews have been working on power restorations for thousands of customers, especially in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Severe weather rolls through Mills County

(Glenwood) -- Reports indicate Mills County was one of the hardest hit areas from overnight severe weather. Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the county late Tuesday night as a strong storm cell entered from southeast Nebraska. Downed trees and power lines are numerous across the county. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Gabe Barney is compiling damage reports.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Saturday storms bring giant hail to SE Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) — There'll be clean up today in parts of Eastern Nebraska after severe storms with giant hail last night. In the Omaha area there are reports of quarter size hail, and tree and roof damage. About 3,000 customers lost power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Power restored to nearly 2,000 OPPD customers

OMAHA, Neb. — Power has been restored to nearly 2,000 OPPD customers after a nearly two-hour outage. OPPD said customers from 90th to 108th and Blondo to Sprague were mostly impacted. In the video player above, Weather Now meteorologist Sean Everson predicted we could see record-breaking heat Monday. OPPD...
OMAHA, NE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
DUNLAP, IA
kmaland.com

Johnson Brothers Mill Building renovation plan announced

(Shenandoah) -- Another effort to renovate Shenandoah's Johnson Brothers Mill Building is underway. Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC., detailed plans for restore the venerable, vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Brady unveiled her proposal at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting. Under Brady's plan, the warehouse would occupy the top two floors, with the workshop and office on the second floor. Plans call for placing an event center and retail business on the bottom floor. Brady, whose company has been involved in seven housing rehabilitation projects in the community, says the first renovation steps would include coating for three roofs, tuckpointing and power washing of the building's exterior.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy