Atlantic Softball Team opens Busy Week at Home against Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) The Atlantic softball team opens the week at home with a doubleheader against Shenandoah. The Trojans are (10-6) on the season, and Shenandoah is (5-8).

Atlantic Head Coach Terry Hinzmann says it’s Saint Albert on Tuesday for a doubleheader, Wednesday is an off day, and Thursday, the Trojans host Denison-Schleswig, a team they defeated in their conference opener a couple of weeks ago.

Then on Friday, Atlantic heads to the Fort Dodge Tournament.

Atlantic opens up the Tourney against Williamsburg, a team, the Trojans, fell short to in the consolation bracket of the girl’s state softball tournament.

We will have the Atlantic vs. Denison-Schleswig softball game on 95.7 FM and audio streamed on westerniowatoday.com.