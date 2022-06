The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Reyes Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Michael Grove prior to the opener of the Freeway Series. Moronta is up with the team for a second time this season, after originally being called up on April 24. He remained with the Dodgers for three weeks, pitching to a 2.25 ERA over seven relief appearances.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO