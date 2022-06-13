Atlantic Baseball Team Starts Week with Home Double Header against Shenandoah

(Atlantic) The Atlantic baseball team plays five games in four days this week.

Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer says this is an important week for his ballclub, starting Monday at home with a doubleheader against Shenandoah.

Brummer says the Mustangs are a better team than what their record shows.

Coach Brummer says the Mustangs have three solid pitchers, and sophomore catcher Hunter Dukes can be a game changer at the plate.

The Trojans travel to Saint Albert on Tuesday, face Missouri Valley on the road on Wednesday, and host Denison-Schleswig on Thursday.

We will have the Atlantic vs. Saint Albert game on Tuesday. The pre-game starts at 7:15; the first pitch is at 7:30 a.m.