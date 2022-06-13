ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Baseball Team Starts Week with Home Double Header against Shenandoah

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic baseball team plays five games in four days this week.

Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer says this is an important week for his ballclub, starting Monday at home with a doubleheader against Shenandoah.

Brummer says the Mustangs are a better team than what their record shows.

Coach Brummer says the Mustangs have three solid pitchers, and sophomore catcher Hunter Dukes can be a game changer at the plate.

The Trojans travel to Saint Albert on Tuesday, face Missouri Valley on the road on Wednesday, and host Denison-Schleswig on Thursday.

We will have the Atlantic vs. Saint Albert game on Tuesday. The pre-game starts at 7:15; the first pitch is at 7:30 a.m.

CAM Cougar Wrestling is back

(Anita) As many as 20 wrestlers could be a part of the CAM boys wrestling team next year. The Cougars will operate on their own for the first time in over 15 years. Atlantic and CAM had a sharing agreement that spanned more than a decade, but the Atlantic School Board this spring elected to end that partnership. The combined enrollment between CAM and Atlantic would have moved the Trojans up from Class 2A to Class 3A. According to Cougar AD Joe Wollum, there’s more than enough interest for CAM to stand on their own. “We sent surveys out to our boys and when that information came back we thought it warranted us giving it a shot to have our own wrestling program. That’s what we are going to go ahead and do. We are still working out a lot of the details, but we are excited to start our own program. We had about 15-20 kids that were pretty committed to going out for wrestling if we have it on our own.”
Tuesday, June 14th-Area Softball Stats

The Tigers avenge their lone prior loss. Karly Millikan fanned nine batters in a two-hit shutout. Millikan also went 2/2 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Lydia Greiman had two hits. Joey Reynolds doubled and drove in three. Makenna Askeland added a hit. Nodaway Valley 4, Bedford...
First Inning sets the Tone for St. Albert in Win over Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball

(Council Bluffs) St. Albert’s quick start leads to a 9-2 win over Atlantic in a high school baseball game at St. Albert on Tuesday night. The Falcons scored six runs on six hits in the bottom of the first inning. Ten batters appeared at the plate, with the first eight hitters reaching base. D.J.Weilage led the inning off with a double and scored on Owen Marshall’s RBI single. Cael Hobbs stroked an RBI single; Dan McGrath belted a two RBI single, and Weilage batted around and smacked a two RBI single to account for St. Albert’s six first-inning runs.
Audubon and Riverside split softball doubleheader

(Oakland) Audubon rolled to a 14-1 softball win in game one at Riverside Monday night while the Lady Dawgs fought back for a 6-5 win in game two. Kali Irlmeier tossed a three inning no-hitter in the opener. Audubon took advantage of eight walks in the first inning and jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Victoria Asmus drilled a two run single in the opening frame, Kylee Hartl added an RBI hit, and Addie Hocker also brought in a run on a bases loaded walk. The Wheelers sent fourteen batters to the plate in the first inning. They would add one run in the second and four more in the 3rd. Asmus and Jordan Mulford had hits in the 2nd inning and Asmus added another tally on her RBI total in the 3rd. Irlmeier’s outing included two walks and five strikeouts. For Audubon coach Eric Borkowski it’s career win #99.
