Holly Holm inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm has been enshrined into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. She along with 16 other boxing greats met up in Canastota, NY, for a week of festivities that was capped off on Sunday with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Holm was emotional at the ceremony and during her speech thanked all the people around her that helped guide her to this moment. “So, I will tell you right now. I have been surrounded by people who have only wanted the best for me. they were very selfless and had love and support for me. So, I don’t see this as my Hall of Fame day, but a joint effort. Thank you”, said Holly Holm.

To see Holly’s full speech, follow this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sX-UfPnqC9k

