ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

A heat advisory is in effect today from noon until 9 p.m.

wbiw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA — Heat index values this afternoon and evening could hit 108 degrees in parts of central, south-central, southwest, and west-central Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Excessive heat warning is in effect today

INDIANA — Heat index values today could hit a dangerous level of 112 degrees in parts of central, south-central, southwest, and west-central Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Heat Advisory in Muncie, Indiana, June 14-15

According to the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel:. Beginning Tuesday, June 14 in Muncie, Indiana, there is expected to be a heat advisory lasting until the night of Wednesday, June 15, or the early morning of Thursday, June 16. June 14, the temperature could reach a high of...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

The heatwave will continue for one more day; scattered storms are on the way

Indianapolis has had near record highs in the 90s for the past three days and one more 90° day is likely Thursday. An approaching cold front will spark a line of scattered strong storms that will moves across the state through 3pm. It will be a warm humid day as the front passes and up to an inch of rain is likely with a few isolated two inch amounts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Power Out On The Hottest Day So Far This Year.

The timing could not be worse. Thousands without power across the TriState at the same time that an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Duke Energy is working to restore service but a spokesperson tells us it will be at least another day or so before they get to everyone. Here is the latest update from the power company as of Noon 6/14:
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Jasonville, IN
City
Martinsville, IN
City
Bedford, IN
City
Washington, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Linton, IN
City
Bloomfield, IN
City
Nashville, IN
WRBI Radio

Storms wreak havoc on parts of SE Indiana

SOUTHEASTERN IN — The area was hit by strong-to-severe storms Monday afternoon. A tree on the Hillcrest Golf Course in Batesville that was along a fence line next to a house was knocked down and took out power lines in the Walnut Street area near Kipper. Power was interrupted...
BATESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Will the power stay on during Indiana’s heat wave?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major test of the electrical grid is coming this week as temperatures approach record-high territory. I-Team 8 asked local electric power providers: Will the system meet demand when it hits the peak?. The bottom line, the electrical grid — or at least the people keeping...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 103. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Things to do in Delaware County this weekend (June 17-19)

This Father's Day weekend, June 17-19, those looking for things to do may be in luck. There are a plethora of events taking place in Muncie, Indiana, and the surrounding Delaware County areas. Below is a list of a handful of events, along with a brief description of each:. Shrek...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Isolated strong storms for Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and storms are expected in Indiana at times this weekend. While there will be plenty of dry times coming up both Saturday and Sunday–there is a small threat for brief strong storms. Then the heat is on next week as highs soar 10-15 degrees above normal in the mid 90s!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
indyschild.com

9 Places to Splash the Summer Away near Indianapolis

Finding somewhere to cool down on a hot day is easy this summer. From beaches to pools, the Indianapolis area has something for every age and every mood. Opening May 29 the park offers waterslides, a lazy river, the FlowRider (surf simulator), and more. Season passes are available as well as single day tickets priced at $12 for adults, $9 for kids and seniors. www.carmelclayparks.com/the-waterpark.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wibqam.com

Two tornadoes touch down in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a fire station and other buildings. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
WTWO/WAWV

Fuel can ignites as Trafalgar teen puts gas into mower

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Some routine yard work turned into a scary situation after a fuel can caught fire in Trafalgar Tuesday. According to the department, a 16-year-old was inside a barn and fueling a mower in the 4000 block of County Road W. 300 South when the can suddenly ignited as fuel ran down the […]
TRAFALGAR, IN
wrtv.com

Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of the annual Motorcycles on Meridian event that has occurred in Downtown Indianapolis since 2008 have decided to discontinue the event. The groups are instead working on a new event to celebrate the motorcycling community in Central Indiana. Each summer, thousands of motorcyclists would park their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Gillman Home Center to break ground on their new home center

Gillman Home Center will be breaking ground on their new Shelbyville location with a formal ceremony on June 23, at 1pm. Based in Batesville, Gillman Home Center is excited to begin construction on their 16th location right here in Shelbyville. With the current supply chain lead times and construction timelines, they are hopeful for a Winter 2022 / 2023 soft opening of the new store.
SHELBYVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy