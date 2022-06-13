ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Is This Crypto The Next Innovative Project? Understanding Key Aspects Of Seasonal Tokens

By Johnny Rice
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DFQK_0g92KgMY00

The popularity of cryptocurrencies is undeniable. In roughly a decade and a half, the cryptocurrency market has grown into a $1.3 trillion phenomenon. Web3, as many now like to refer to it, is receiving billions of dollars from venture capitalists and institutional investors. The big players — Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD — still dominate, but some of the most exciting and promising projects are just getting their start.

One newer project is Seasonal Tokens. The project says it aims to help traders more predictably profit because of its innovative mechanics. In a market that is marked by volatility, this may provide relief for many investors.

As with any investment, it is critical to understand just what you are investing in. What makes it different from other projects in the space? Take a look at some key aspects.

The Tokens

Seasonal Tokens are made up of not one but four individual tokens — Summer SUMMER/USD, Autumn AUTUMN/USD, Winter WINTER/USD and Spring SPRING/USD.

Algorithm

Seasonal Tokens utilize proof-of-work (PoW) to generate new tokens, just like Bitcoin. This means that the distribution of tokens happens naturally — there is no token distribution arbitrarily set by the team. Miners must use computing power to create new tokens.

Value

The tokens are designed to behave like seasonal commodities. Their values rise in a predictable manner, one after another. The team behind the project reports it has crafted a system where the relative supply and demand for each token are affected, hopefully allowing traders to make relatively consistent trades.

Mechanism

How does this actually work? Every nine months the difficulty required to mine new tokens increases, effectively reducing the supply of a token and making it more valuable. This phenomenon has been seen across many PoW coins, most notably BTC.

At the same time, rewards for farming the tokens are adjusted, hopefully increasing demand. With these two mechanisms, the team behind the project believes that each token will be able to cyclicly rise and fall in value relative to one another.

Gambling Versus Investing?

With these novel mechanics, the team behind Seasonal Tokens hopes to create a more fruitful experience for investors. In the world of crypto, some analysts say that traders too often are essentially gambling. Placing bets on future increases in value with very little reason to believe it will happen, save for blind faith. The mechanics of Seasonal Tokens might end up providing a more logical and predictable environment in which traders can profit.

If you are interested in learning more about the project, check out https://seasonaltokens.org/.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by olieman.eth on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Autumn Autumn Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bear Market Bottom Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Very Close To Pivotal Moment

The crypto strategist who accurately called the bottom during the 2018 bear market says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are close to printing this cycle’s lows. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 208,000 Twitter followers both BTC and ETH have gone through a capitulation phase and are now trading at a price area that he says offers strong support for the two leading crypto assets by market cap.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $55M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $55,204,926 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qkcaxx759t3ucmrkgmcd9wx3rnw8uzj3e0hdw49. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $222M BTC From Gemini To Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $222,982,066 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
140K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy