Kansas City, MO

Man killed in collision with SUV on Blue Ridge Boulevard

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Blue Ridge Boulevard Sunday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the victim was crossing the Blue Ridge Boulevard and had cleared the eastbound lanes and was standing in the street to clear the westbound side of the road.

He was struck by a blue Ford Explorer and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Bobby Welch.

The driver was not injured and told police they did not see the man.

