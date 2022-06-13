Have an unpaid court fine or fee? Sign up to have Thurston County reconsider your debt

People who have been convicted of crimes in Thurston County and assessed fees and fines could have their court debt waived or reduced later this summer.

The county will hold a Legal Financial Obligation Reconsideration Day on Aug. 15 at the Thurston County Courthouse, according to a news release.

Most people who go through the county’s criminal court system have incomes below the federal poverty line, according to the county. With this event, officials aim to help those struggling to pay their debts while reentering the community.

Individuals can register for the event by filling out an online form at the Thurston County Public Defense website . Through the form, individuals can choose whether they want to appear at the courthouse in-person or virtually.

Attorneys will determine eligibility based on the answers to the questions in the form, the release says. Eligible individuals will receive an appointment time at least a week prior to the event and they will not be charged for registering or attending.

The form asks individuals to confirm whether their household income is at or below 125% of the federal poverty guidelines. That would be $16,990 for a one-person household and $34,690 for a four-person household, according to the county.

If an individual has a higher household income, the form has space for them to explain how basic living expenses are inhibiting their ability to pay their court debts.

Judges must consider a person’s ability to pay court fines and fees before imposing them, according to Washington state law . The state Supreme Court emphasized that requirement in a 2015 decision.

The county Clerk’s Office, District Court, Public Defense, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Superior Court will host the August event. Criminal fines and fees imposed by the city of Olympia are not eligible for this event.

Individuals have until July 8 to register for the event. Anyone with questions can contact LFOevent@co.thurston.wa.us .