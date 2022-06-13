ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Union Health Today- with Dr. Sameer Bavishi, MD- Orthopedic Surgeon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvances in modern medicine mean that procedures that once required lengthy hospital stays...

WTWO/WAWV

West Terre Haute welcomes new health center with open arms

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Valley Professionals Community Health Center welcomed their newest facility into West Terre Haute. For many years West Terre Haute has not had easy access to a pharmacy or a family doctors office until now. Tuesday June 14th the new health center invited the community to join them for their […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 2 to May 6

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 2, 2022, to May 6, 2022. Zeng Sushi Asian Cuisine, 2309 S. 3rd St. – (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Fried sweet potatoes, crab, tempura, shrimp tempura found on prep table at room temperature. Hard boiled eggs found without date markings. Sushi rice found without time markings. Raw chicken, raw lobster, raw shrimp found stored above fresh produce.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crews start work on Washington, Ind. apartment complex

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is now underway for a big housing project in Washington, Indiana. There was a ground-breaking for Cypress Point on Wednesday morning. The housing project will include six apartment buildings. Each will have 24 units with one to three-bedroom configurations. It's a two-phase $14.5 million project....
WASHINGTON, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Wabash, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Health
WTWO/WAWV

Woman, life-saving donor meet up in Illinois

MARSHALL, Ill. (WAWV/WTWO) – A young Illinois woman welcomed the man that saved her life from across the world into her hometown. Stem cell recipient 21-year-old Taylor Mason has had anything but a normal life, at 15-years-old she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. After months of treatment and remission the leukemia came back when […]
MARSHALL, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Martinsville Ag Fair happening through June 18

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — As festivals and fairs get underway across the state, organizers are welcoming families back to the 76th annual Martinsville Agricultural Fair. Wednesday evening those who attended got to enjoy barrel racing, food, petting zoo, and a truck pull. Carnival rides will also be set up...
MARTINSVILLE, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer with the Casey Coffee Company

Celebrating Summer with Casey, Illinois this week on Good Day Live. We visited the Casey Coffee Company located on 6 West Main Street in Casey, Illinois. Monday-Wednesday 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Noon to 4 p.m.
CASEY, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Apartment project groundbreaking in Washington

Work is underway in the Daviess County city of Washington to build a $14.5 million apartment complex, the first large-scale multi-unit building in years, according to economic development officials. Business and government leaders broke ground Wednesday on the Cypress Point housing project. The two-phase project will bring 143 market-rate apartment...
WASHINGTON STATE
#Outpatient Surgery#Md Orthopedic Surgeon#Union Medical Group#Union Health#Union Health Today
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer with Casey Mayor Mike Nichols

Celebrating Summer with Casey, Illinois this week on Good Day Live. We kicked off the week with Mayor Mike Nichols to learn more about all the changes they’ve seen and improvements being made to Casey.
CASEY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer in Casey, IL with Honest Abe Roofing

Sponsored content: Celebrating Summer with Good Day Live continues, sponsored by Honest Abe Roofing. This week we’re focusing on Casey, Illinois. Here’s a look at some homes that were improved by the folks at Honest Abe. Honest Abe Roofing is offering 5% discount through June 19th for any...
CASEY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Marshall community holds fundraiser for Tom Lisella

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall community came together to support Tom Lisella. Lisella spent over three months in the hospital and rehab to recovery from an emergency surgery due to an abdominal aortic aneurysm. Now, Lisella is back home and recovering. To assist him in paying for medical bills, the community held a benefit […]
MARSHALL, IL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WTHI

One local church is relaunching their mobile food pantry

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Food insecurity is a big problem across the country but also right here where we live. One church is relaunching its mobile food pantry to help combat this issue. Church of the Highland in West Terre Haute is going around to surrounding areas of...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New Watermelon Business Challenge in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another fun festival is just around the corner. It’s almost time for the Watermelon Festival down in Knox County. Now the festival does not officially get underway until August 5 and 6 of this year, but there is an exciting opportunity that you can take advantage of now!
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute July 4th fireworks details announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute will once again hold its Independence Day firework celebration at Fairbanks Park this year. Terre Haute Parks and Recreation have announced that in addition to the fireworks display, residents can enjoy glow products, food vendors, and live music Monday, July 4. Food Vendors will begin selling tasty treats […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Win Energy asks customers to conserve energy during heatwave

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Win Energy officials are asking customers to conserve energy as the summer heatwave continues to drive “feel like temperatures” into the triple digits in many places across the Wabash Valley. “Extremely hot days like today increase the possibility of requests to reduce electricity...
VINCENNES, IN
wyrz.org

Temporary restrictions on Rockville Road in Avon starting June 20 for pavement work

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on U.S. 36 (Rockville Rd.) starting on or after Monday, June 20 for pavement patching work on the west side of the White Lick Creek bridge. The westbound driving lane of U.S. 36 will be restricted between County Road 571 E. and C.R. 625 E., in Avon. It’s expected to reopen on Friday, June 24, weather permitting.
AVON, IN
freedom929.com

JASPER COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PAGEANTS

(2021 Miss Jasper County Fair Queen Alivia Huddleston) (NEWTON) With the 151st Jasper County Fair starting this weekend in Newton, one of the event’s highlights will be next Monday night’s Fair Queen Pageants, including three young ladies vying for the Miss Jasper County Fair Queen title. Overseen by retiring Fair Queen Alivia Huddleston, the 2022 contestants are Taylor Utley, Sydney Dobbins, and Jaleena Hemrich, all of Newton. There will also be 8 young ladies in the Junior Miss Pageant, 13 in the Pre-Teen Pageant, and 10 in the Little Miss Pageant, with all to be held Monday night, starting at 7:30 on the grandstand stage. A huge “thank you” to all the pageant sponsors for this year’s pageants in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IL

