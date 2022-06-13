Union Health Today- with Dr. Sameer Bavishi, MD- Orthopedic Surgeon

(2021 Miss Jasper County Fair Queen Alivia Huddleston) (NEWTON) With the 151st Jasper County Fair starting this weekend in Newton, one of the event’s highlights will be next Monday night’s Fair Queen Pageants, including three young ladies vying for the Miss Jasper County Fair Queen title. Overseen by retiring Fair Queen Alivia Huddleston, the 2022 contestants are Taylor Utley, Sydney Dobbins, and Jaleena Hemrich, all of Newton. There will also be 8 young ladies in the Junior Miss Pageant, 13 in the Pre-Teen Pageant, and 10 in the Little Miss Pageant, with all to be held Monday night, starting at 7:30 on the grandstand stage. A huge “thank you” to all the pageant sponsors for this year’s pageants in Jasper County.
