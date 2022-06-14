ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Investigation underway after 2 women killed in street takeover crash in Compton, authorities say

By Ashley Mackey
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

An investigation is underway after two women were killed in a wild street takeover crash in Compton overnight.

The women were identified by the coroner's office as 18-year-old Jennyfer Flores from Long Beach and 20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez from Cudahy.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Wilmington Avenue, crossing over Stockwell Street, while the red Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Stockwell and the two vehicles collided," Detective Jaeton Wilson told reporters Monday morning.

The driver of the silver Nissan, who asked to not be on camera, said he was driving through the intersection with a green light going about 45-50 mph when the collision happened.

Treyshawn Cooley added he was on his way home from dropping his cousin off.

"When I get to the light, the car comes out. I guess he didn't see me... my light was green... I'm coming straight and they come out and I hit them," he said. "First thing I do is take off my seatbelt and I get out of the car and it's a whole bunch of people and I guess it was a street takeover."

The two victims both appear to have been in the Honda at the time of the collision.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News street takeovers in the area are becoming more common, happening almost every week over the last year.

Comments / 25

Carlos Estrada
2d ago

I was just telling my wife that something like this was bound to happen. but not even something like this will stop them.

Reply
18
Lucy Harrison
2d ago

it's going to happened again. How do our city officals let this keeps happening. More and more people are going to die from this. Get a task force . Put camers up. You know the locations where is going on just look at our streets.

Reply
9
Manny Saints
2d ago

it is just a matter of time before more people die this way.... sad for their families for their irresponsible type of decisions....

Reply
9
 

Long Beach Tribune

Victims of a fatal crash in Compton identified

Long Beach, California – Authorities yesterday released the names of two females who died in a fatal crash. According to multiple sources, the vehicle they were traveling with collided at a Compton intersection with an incoming SUV that is believed to have been taking part in an illegal street takeover.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Man dies after gunman fires at least 40 rounds into his car in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after investigators said a gunman fired at least 40 rounds into his car in South Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Hoover Street and Manchester Avenue in the Vermont Knolls area. The victim was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when two men pulled up next to him and fired dozens of shots.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Suspect in Long Beach fatal shooting taken into custody

Long Beach, California – Long Beach police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Monday evening in Long Beach. Officers were sent late Monday evening, at approximately 10:30 p.m., to the 4900 block of Long Beach Boulevard in response to a report of a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, the man was already dead when responding crews arrived.
LONG BEACH, CA
