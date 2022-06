Country music and NASCAR go together like fireworks and the Fourth of July. It’s a relationship that most folks trace back to Marty Robbins, the country music star who had a brief stint in the sport in the early ’70s, though it likely goes back even further than that. It’s hard to think of a time when stock car racing and country music weren’t part and parcel of a niche facet of American culture.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO