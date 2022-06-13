ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New WA gun laws go into effect on July 1. Here is what you need to know

By Shauna Sowersby
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

On July 1, the state of Washington’s newest gun laws will go into effect.

Those two laws, while seemingly straightforward, have created confusion for some gun owners who are unsure of what will still be considered legal.

For example, the new ban on high-capacity magazines limits the maximum ammunition capacity to 10 rounds.

Tom Engel, owner of i5 Guns & Ammo on Martin Way in Lacey, told McClatchy that the number one question they’re getting is from people who are under the impression that they won’t be allowed to have high-capacity magazines at all, including the ones they currently own, which he said is not the case.

“The magazines you have at midnight on June 30 are the mags you have, and it doesn’t matter what they are,” Engel said.

The law only prohibits the “manufacture, importation, distribution, selling, and offering for sale of large-capacity magazines.”

However, Engel said gun owners should be concerned how they transport them. While Washingtonians can still travel out of state and return with the magazines they currently possess, the law prohibits gun owners from purchasing high-capacity magazines in other states and returning to Washington with them.

Gun owners with concealed carry permits can still keep their high-capacity magazines on them as well, which has been another major concern for some gun owners. The law does not regulate possession of the magazines.

Additionally, Washingtonians cannot sell high-capacity magazines to other people outside of the state. Selling high-capacity magazines online after July 1 is also prohibited and a violation of the Washington Consumer Protection Act .

Violators could face a gross misdemeanor.

Engel noted that sales of high-capacity magazines at his store have increased “10-20 fold” since legislators passed the bill.

Nine other states have bans on high-capacity magazines including California, Hawaii and Colorado. The District of Columbia also has a ban.

The other gun law going into effect on July 1 regulates the “manufacturing, causing to be manufactured, assembling, causing to be assembled, selling, offering to sell, transferring, or purchasing” of untraceable firearms, also known as ghost guns.

The law will not regulate possession of ghost guns until next year, when Washingtonians will have to have their weapons serialized by authorized federal firearms dealers.

By March 10, 2023 “knowingly or recklessly possessing, transporting, or receiving” untraceable firearms will be prohibited, including unfinished frames and receivers.

Engel said only distributors and manufacturers with a Type 7 Federal Firearms License will be allowed to do the engraving of serial numbers. He said he doesn’t believe there will be many licensed dealers who will be willing to take on the cost of engraving equipment to meet federal standards, as the machine he considered for his business cost upwards of $14,000. So far, he said he doesn’t know anyone with a Type 7 FFL who has signed up to do it yet.

Because of this, he said ghost gun owners should be prepared to pay at least $200 or more for authorized dealers and manufacturers to engrave their weapons and that owners should also make sure to get it done well before the deadline rolls around.

Violators will face a civil infraction on the first offense, a misdemeanor on the second offense, and a gross misdemeanor on the third.

Ten other states also have restrictions or bans on ghost guns.

House Bill 1630 , another gun-related bill, went into effect on June 9. The legislation bans the open carry of weapons at government facilities and where government meetings occur. Possession of weapons also is prohibited at school board meetings and election-related offices.

Comments / 4

