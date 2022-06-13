ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body found set on fire in Northolt park

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discovery of a man's body on fire in a west London park is being treated as suspicious, police have said. Firefighters were called to Belvue Park in Northolt, Ealing, at about 04:20 BST where they found...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

