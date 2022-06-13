Body found set on fire in Northolt park

LOWELL - A desperate search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Lowell expanded as it entered a second day Wednesday. The boy, who police have only identified as Harry K. from Lowell, went missing from his babysitter's house on Freda Lane in the Pawtucketville section of the city Tuesday. Investigators said the boy was dropped off at the home in the morning. A neighbor saw him playing in the yard around 9:15 a.m. About 15 minutes later, the babysitter called 911 to report Harry was missing. "We have a very narrow window of when he went missing," Carlisle Police Chief...

LOWELL, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO