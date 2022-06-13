Body found set on fire in Northolt park

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found on fire in a London park.Firefighters were called to Belvue Park in Northolt, Ealing, west London, just before 4.20am on Monday, and then alerted the police.The Metropolitan Police Twitter account for Ealing, @ealingMPS said: “Police were called at 4.37am on Monday, June 13 by the London Fire Brigade to Belvue Park, Northolt to reports of a body found on fire.“Officers are working to identify the deceased, at this stage believed to be a male, and inform next of kin.“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”Locals...
