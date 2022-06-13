'Hard work pays off': New Harbor police chief reflects on career, talks priorities

Harbor Police Department's new police chief, Magda Fernandez (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Harbor Police Department's new police chief worked her way to the top both as a single mother and a woman in a male-dominated profession.

"Does it mean that I had to work harder? Yes, that's exactly what that meant," Chief Magda Fernandez said in a recent interview, "but that's OK, because hard work pays off."

Fernandez, a 21-year veteran of the department, was sworn in May 19. She is the first Latina police chief in San Diego County and only the second woman to run the Harbor Police Department.

The agency includes about 140 sworn officers who patrol San Diego Bay, the San Diego International Airport and the bayfront from San Diego to Imperial Beach. Officers on the force also engage in maritime firefighting and underwater search and rescue.

Fernandez said she plans to prioritize officer wellness, retention and recruitment, and the needs of the community.

"I'm honored, I'm humbled, I'm excited and I'm pretty confident that I can do this job," Fernandez said late last month in her new office at the department's headquarters near Harbor Island.

Fernandez's appointment came after a six-month period of leadership changes that began after former Chief Mark Stainbrook left in November to lead the Beverly Hills Police Department. Then-Assistant Chief Kirk Nichols took over for Stainbrook and then later retired. Fernandez, who was promoted to captain in February 2021, was named acting assistant chief in November and acting chief in February.

Also promoted last month was Jeffrey Geary, who took over as assistant chief.

In a statement, Joe Stuyvesant, president and CEO of the Port of San Diego, which oversees the Police Department, said Fernandez and Geary are committed to public safety and community-oriented policing.

"Their diverse and broad experience, training, and skillsets will serve them well in their new roles, and we look forward to the continued excellence and evolution of the Harbor Police Department with them at the helm," Stuyvesant said.

Fernandez grew up in Arizona, where she worked as an emergency medical technician and served as a rescue diver with Santa Cruz County's search-and-rescue team.

In 1994, she joined the U.S. Coast Guard and ended up in San Diego, where she was stationed. It was during her time with the Coast Guard that she first worked in law enforcement. She worked on investigations into environmental crimes, vessel accidents and marine fatalities.

In 2001, a Harbor police officer recruited her.

An officer and a single mother, Fernandez didn't seek a promotion for 12 years because her children were young.

"I knew what promotion at that time would cost — going to the bottom of the list, having to work graveyards and having to work your way back up to that top of that list to have days off," she said last year in an interview posted to the Police Department's YouTube page .

Eventually, when her children were older, Fernandez decided she wanted to effect change within the department. So she climbed up the ranks.

She has a mantra of sorts: "If you want to make a change, put yourself in a position where you can make change."

Over the years, Fernandez oversaw investigations and intelligence, patrol, safety operations at the airport and training. She helped establish the department’s Terrorism Liaison Officer program, which educates officers and the public about potential terrorism and other criminal activities, as well as a peer support program for employees.

As chief, Fernandez said the wellbeing of employees is a top priority. She said she recognizes that trauma on the job can affect employees and worries that officers across the nation sometimes suffer in silence. She added that if employees' mental and physical health suffer, and aspects of their personal life — like finances — are not in order, "they're no good to the department" and their families pay the price.

To that end, the department will soon rollout a resiliency training program that aims to equip employees with coping mechanisms, Fernandez said.

Another priority for Fernandez is recruitment and retention, which she described as one of the biggest challenges for police and fire departments across the country. She said the department is working to identify possible incentives to retain and recruit employees. Sometimes, for some employees, monetary incentives are not enough, she said.

"It's really listening to what they're looking for," Fernandez said.

She said she wants to hire diverse employees who "bring perspective," but above all, the most qualified candidates, regardless of their background.

She said she believes another way to boost interest in law enforcement careers is to regain the trust of communities and show that officers provide the safety and security that communities need.

Fernandez said she wants the department to work with community members to address their needs.

"I don't have all the answers as a chief — there's no way," Fernandez said, "but some of our community members are very insightful and think outside the box. If we can just work together to come up with solutions, I'm all ears. I am all ears."

Outside of her busy work life, Fernandez enjoys hiking, golfing and going to Padres games with her three sons, twin 17-year-olds and a 22-year-old.

To say Fernandez is a Padres fan is an understatement.

"I love me some Padres," she said.

She burst with excitement as she recalled how her two worlds collided recently, when she met Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove during a law enforcement appreciation night at Petco Park.

"He's amazing, Fernandez said. "I was fangirling."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .